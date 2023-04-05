Laytown artist launches unique exhibition at Droichead Arts Centre

Iollann Ó Murchú, the recipient of the 2023 Droichead Arts Centre’s First Solo award at the opneing of his exhibition, One Story Leads to Another. Photo:Jenny Callanan

Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell St. Drogheda welcomed the launch of a special exhibition which runs to Saturday April 22nd.

The recipient of their First Solo Award for 2023, Iollann Ó Murchú is a visual artist from Laytown, Co. Meath, working through a range of forms including photography, sound, video and text. Iollann's exhibition, which opened on Saturday 1 April, is a series of photographic works which aim to visually represent stories of Irish mythology and folklore.

Mythology and folklore transcend that which is visually obvious and unmistakably there into something that allows us to step into a different world. ‘Tarraingíonn Scéal Scéal Eile (One Story Leads to Another)’ is a photographic exhibition which aims to visually represent these stories of Irish folklore and mythology in a lyrical and engaging manner, focusing particularly on fables which are set in, and attached to, the landscape.

In doing so, it questions the current lives of mythology and folklore, whilst putting importance on the natural and the stories within it that are outside modern society’s inherent need to exploit Mother Nature for resources.

The First Solo Award offers support and funding at a key point in the careers of professional visual artists in the North East region who have yet to present a solo show. The Droichead gallery is open daily from Tuesday – Saturday 11am – 4pm.

For information and enquiries www.droichead.com or 041 98 33946