Launch of Drogheda Dolls House a dream come true for Louth woman Natalie Kelly

Cllr. Paddy McQuilland and Mayor Michelle Hall with Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly at the official opening of the Dolls House on Friday.

Cllr. Paddy McQuilland and Mayor Michelle Hall with Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly at the official opening of the Dolls House on Friday.

“As William Butler Yeats said, ‘when I’m old and grey and full of sleep’, I hope I can look back on my life and think, I made a difference”.

The words of Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly as she officially opened the doors of her Dolls House community centre last Friday.

Set over three floors in a workspace unit in Mayoralty Street, the house was launched by the Mayor Michelle Hall, and was dedicated to the memory of two Dolls no longer with us; Eileen Rushe and Laura Reilly, both of whom lost their lives to cancer last year.

“The Dolls House was a dream and standing here is a dream come true,” said Natalie, surrounded by her two daughters Summer and Faith, her husband Graham and her trusty committee.

“It’s been a rough road to say the least – I don’t think I’ve cried this much since Bryan left Westlife - but the idea of the house is that no one should feel alone or unwanted and everyone should have a safe place to go to meet a friend”.

The house was packed to the rafters on Friday with people who had, one way or another, contributed to the foundation of this unique project.

Whether it was from raising funds or volunteering services free of charge, the house was truly a joint effort between thousands who want to make life easier for others.

“Community means a lot of things, but to me it means to have compassion for others, and we can only hope we make a difference to people,” added Natalie. “We want everyone who leaves here to feel a sense of security, hope and strength and they have the power within to face whatever it is they have to deal with.”

The house is dedicated to Eileen and Laura, and the plaque in their memory was to be placed outside, but as Natalie explained, a spot by the fireplace seemed more appropriate!

“Right at the last minute I thought, no, they have to be in here having the craic with us,” she said with a laugh. “Both should be with us today and they were a massive part of the Drogheda Dolls, and I can never look at a daffodil without thinking of Eileen or a pink butterfly I think of Laura.”

In officially launching the house, Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall also mentioned the two women, who would have been mucking in with the opening if they were still alive.

“I knew Eileen for years and she would have been the first to roll up her sleeves and get involved in this community house as it’s what she was all about, sharing love and making sure everyone was helped above her, and Laura was a very special person too,” she said. “From tiny acorns mighty oaks grow, and from a facebook page, Drogheda Dolls has evolved into where we are today; it is a time for women now, our voices were often silenced, but other women are raising each other up, and we won’t talk about the naysayers with small minds.”

Joanna Byrne was one of the other local councillors to allocate funds to the house, along with Cllrs Hall and Paddy McQuillan, and said the Dolls house is a particularly special project.

“The house is a safe haven for all, offering help, advice and support to the women of our town; it is an incredible resource delivered by incredible women. The setup here today is nothing short of amazing and I wish Natalie and her team of Dolls every success with it,” said Cllr Byrne.

“It's this sort of stuff that never fails to amaze me, Drogheda is a special town full of special volunteers always striving to play their part and this house is testament to that. It’s a great day to be a Doll and I look forward to working with the Dolls further throughout the year in their new home”.