Laugh a minute guaranteed with Donore & Rosnaree new play

Donore & Rosnaree Drama group is delighted to be back on stage after two years of COVID restrictions with their laugh a minute comedy "Widow's Paradise”.

Written by Sam Cree, it’s about group of five women who want to get a weekend away from men by staying in a Bettystown caravan park .

But three fishermen arrive home after a long day to discover their caravan is occupied by strange women and all hell breaks out!

This is a play not to be missed if you like a good laugh, and it actually takes place in a caravan complete with cylinder of gas, tow bar etc built on stage, with no room to swing a cat – if you had one!

This play was the first amateur production in the Droichead arts centre 29 years ago by D&R Drama group which has a long tradition of Comedy Drama dating back to their formation on the May 11th 1919

It starts on Wednesday March 8th, with funds being raised that night for Motor Neurone Disease, Thursday 9th for Donore NS, Friday 10th St Brigid’s NS and Saturday March 11th for D&R funds.

Booking for all shows may be purchased at Droichead Arts Centre on www.droichead.com online or 041 9833946.