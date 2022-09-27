Last ditch meeting with RSA to identify Drogheda testing site

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has met with the RSA in the d Hotel in Drogheda to seek an urgent resolution in identifying a suitable site for a driver test centre in the town

“I have left the RSA in no uncertain terms that any break in continuity of service next February would not be acceptable to the people of Drogheda.

“Countless locations have been turned down over the last 4 years since I first received the original commitment from the then Chief Executive of the RSA that a permanent centre would be delivered in Drogheda.

“The RSA have stated that the main grounds for refusals to date has been that the supporting road network of the identified sites in that they did not satisfy their national testing route criteria.

O’Dowd added “On this basis, I have proposed that the RSA identify an appropriate testing route in the town that satisfies their driver test criteria, the RSA have agreed to the proposal and hope to have a local route identified within 4 weeks.

“Once a route is identified, we will be in a position to narrow down the search proximity, this will be a collective approach and I will be communicating the route with local residents and businesses to help with the search.

“Whilst I’m extremely frustrated by the process to date I welcome the fact that the RSA remain committed to delivering a permanent centre in the town.

“I will continue to engage directly with the RSA, the Office of Public Works and the Council to ensure that we have a solution to this ridiculous situation.”