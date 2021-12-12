Last Dance 2021

The honour of being the last to go clubbing before the new restrictions closed the doors of nightclubs went to students from Dundalk Institute of Technology who held their Christmas Day in Ridleys.

The quick-thinking students had already decided to get around the earlier closing times by starting their event early and as the latest round of restrictions were announced closing nightclubs, they swiftly changed their planned party from Wednesday December 8th to Monday December 6th.

It was the last Christmas party for what should have been the busiest time of year for the popular Park Street venue.

“It’s very disappointing, especially for the staff who would have extra hours and make extra money for Christmas,” says Adrienne Kehoe. “It’s awful timing for them and for us. The three or four weeks of Christmas makes up for the quietest time of year in January and February so it’s a real nightmare for the staff.”

She says that they have cancelled all Christmas party nights both in Ridleys and The Lisdoo.

‘The restaurants at The Rum House and The Lisdoo are open and people are coming for food and some music but with limits of six to a table it’s going to be a different sort of Christmas.”

It’s not just nightclubs that have been hit by the latest round of restrictions but also music and arts venues.

"These are possibly the hardest restrictions yet for the live entertainment business,” according to Paul Hayes, Director An Tain Arts Centre. ‘They were announced very late in the day with 50 per cent capacity for the Christmas period which is the busiest time of the year for pantos, community groups, musical societies, and schools.”

Most of these groups had cancelled their shows as it wouldn't pay to stage them with only half the audience number.

“It’s a very bad time for the industry.”

Mark Dearey of The Spirit Store agrees. “We’ve lost our whole programme coming up to Christmas as most events were sold out and it would be too messy to try to stage matinee and evening shows, even if the bands were willing.”

They are now putting together a programme of smaller gigs so that people will have something to go to over the festive period.

It’s particularly bad timing for musicians and the technical crews who could normally expect to be working non-stop.

Mark welcomes the resumption of the PUP payments for these workers as well as the wage supplement and rates waiver for the sector.