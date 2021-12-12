Last Dance 2021

Louth

It's a very bad time for the industry"

Students enjoying the DkIT 'Christmas Day' dance in Ridleys Nightclub. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Barbara Collins and Therese Gallagher at the DkIT 'Christmas Day' dance in Ridleys Nightclub. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Oreoluwa Olateju and Aoife Barrett at the DkIT 'Christmas Day' dance in Ridleys Nightclub. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Students enjoying the DkIT 'Christmas Day' dance in Ridleys Nightclub. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Margaret Roddy

The honour of being the last to go clubbing before the new restrictions closed the doors of nightclubs went to students from Dundalk Institute of Technology who held their Christmas Day in Ridleys.

The quick-thinking students had already decided to get around the earlier closing times by starting their event early and as the latest round of restrictions were announced closing nightclubs, they swiftly changed their planned party from Wednesday December 8th to Monday December 6th.

