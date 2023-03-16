Last chance to get tickets for St Brigid’s production of ‘Sive’

The cast of St Brigid's Drama Group's forthcoming production of Sive. on in the Droichead Arts Centre from March 21st to 25th.

There are still a handful of tickets left for what promises to be a spectacular production from St. Brigid’s Drama Group, on in the Droichead Arts Centre on five nights from March 21st - 25th at 8 pm with booking available through the centre.

“Sive”, a play in three Acts, is recognised as a classic of Irish theatre telling the heartbreaking story of of a young orphan girl whose future is about to be determined by a scheming matchmaker and a bitter woman in an arranged marriage; an arrangement which she has no desire to be her fate. “Sive” is one of the nation’s best loved plays; a story which involves generational conflict, a country in flux, exploitation, greed, love and tragedy all told in John B. Keane’s lyrical dialogue and intrinsic Irish humour.

As a director Barbara Carr has been responsible for a number of very successful St. Brigid’s productions including Brian Friel’s “Dancing at Lughnasa” and Martin Mc Donagh’s “The Cripple of Inishmaan”. As such, it is not surprising that this J. B. Keane gem of Irish theatre is one that the group are eagerly looking forward to bringing to the Drogheda stage next week.

If their recent success with Ogie Harmon’s The Wedding is anything to go by, their usual high standards will once again prevail and provide a very satisfying night of theatre for Drogheda drama enthusiasts to savour.

This production cast includes Paula Campbell, Martina Meade, Victoria Reilly, Donal Mullen, Paul Kieran, Ross Murphy, Robin Barnes, Rónan Brodigan and Eoghan Lynch.