Landmark Louth pub Martins of Riverstown to go under the hammer

Martins of Riverstown goes up for auction next month

The landmark Martin’s of Riverstown public house on the scenic Cooley peninsula is going under the hammer on February 16 with the online auction firm BidX 1.

The pub, which was founded by Patrick Martin as a bar, lounge and grocery, is one of many around the country which fell victim to the prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns .

The large premises includes the pub with a seven-day licence and two commercial premises, one of which is leased to the New Century Chinese Takeaway.

With a total floor area of approximately 512 sq. m (5,511 sq. ft), the premises comprises a bar and lounge area with a pool room at ground floor and accommodation overhead. The property benefits from an external keg room and smoking area to the rear.

Located in the former RIC barracks, Martin’s of Riverstown was the hub of the local community for many years.

Patrick, who was married to Kate, ran the family business of pub and grocery, with petrol pumps outside. The couple had ten children: Kitty, Molly, Teresa, Beda, Phil Matt, Tom, Eugene, Paddy and Kevin. It was the youngest son Kevin, who had previously worked in the licenced trade in London, that took over the running of the business.

He was popular with customers in both the pub and shop, and ran a delivery service for those unable to travel to get their groceries.

Kevin had a huge interest in horseracing and greyhounds, and a regular customer was a young JP McManus, whose aunt Aggie lived in nearby Rathcor.

It’s set just off the busy R173 to Carlingford, close to the Cooley Distillery, the Carlingford Brewing Company and Gyles Quay Caravan & Camping Park.