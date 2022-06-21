Landmark Cooley pub Martin’s of Riverstown is going under the hammer

Martin's of Riverstown is going under the hammer

The landmark Martin’s of Riverstown public house on the Cooley peninsula is going under the hammer on June 30th with the online auction firm BidX 1.

The pub, which was founded by Patrick Martin as a bar, lounge and grocery, is one of many around the country which fell victim to the prolonged lockdowns of the past two years.

Located in the former RIC barracks, Martin’s of Riverstown was the hub of the local community for many years.

Patrick, who was married to Kate, ran the family business of pub and grocery, with petrol pumps outside. The couple had ten children- Kitty, Molly, Teresa, Beda, Phil Matt, Tom, Eugene, Paddy and Kevin. It was the youngest son Kevin, who had previously worked in the licenced trade in London, that took over the running of the business.

He was popular with customers in both the pub and shop, and ran a delivery service for those unable to travel to get their groceries.

Kevin had a huge interest in horseracing and greyhounds, and a regular customer was a young J P McManus, whose aunt Aggie lived in nearby Rathcor.

Locals says that it was Kevin who gave J P the money for his first bet and then put it on for him as the teenager was too young to do so himself.

Kevin never married and sold the pub to Tommy Keenan when he retired in 1988. He was invited back to unveil the renamed Martin’s of Riverstown when it was taken over by Kehoes.

More recently it was purchased by a Northern Ireland businessman and leased by John McMahon and Mick McDonald.

They instigated the popular Cooley Whiskey Visitor Centre, which even received a visit from Discovery channel regulars, The Moonshiners back in 2017.

Changing tastes and business models meant that the grocery and petrol pumps were long a thing of the past, and the New Century Chinese takeaway trades from a unit at the front of the roadside bar.

Now up for auction with BidX1, the premises comprises a public house with a bar and lounge area, as well as a pool room. There’s an external key room and smoking area to the rear of the premises.

There are two commercial units, one of which was used as an off-liecence, as well as the existing Chinese takeaway, which has a current lease until 2025.

The auction includes a seven-day publician’s licence. The guide price is €200,000 although further investment would be needed.