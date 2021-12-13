Landmark case for transparency

A landmark decision against Meath County Council may have far reaching consequences for other local authorities around the country.

The case with the Information Commissioner has been described as “a major win for transparency” as it confirms records of debates must be preserved.

Following the decision by the Commissioner that all verbal and digital recordings of debate on county development plans must be preserved, Labour Meath Councillor Elaine McGinty has called on the Minister to instruct all Local Authorities to implement the decision.

It was Cllr McGinty who asked the Information Commission to investigate the decision by Meath County Council to only preserve these records for two months.

Referencing Sections 11 and 17 of the Freedom of Information Act (2014), Cllr McGinty raised her concerns with the Minister and the CEO of the County Council that there was a collective responsibility to maintain and preserve all records of the Special Planning Meeting under the Local Government Act (2001), the Freedom of Information Act (2014) and the Data Protection Acts.

“This is a huge win for open transparency and the public interest. During the pandemic, Meath County Council recorded over 80 hours of meetings via Zoom. These video recorded sessions not only reflect the recording of the votes taken and the debate but more crucially as Councillors, it is a vital record of the verbal and digital information provided to us by Meath County Council’s Executive and Planners,” says Cllr McGinty.

“I was shocked when I learned of plans to destroy these records after two months and I am delighted with the decision of the Information Commissioner. I pursued this issue because I believe what was being proposed was not in line with the Freedom of Information Act and Data Protection Act.”

She says Minister O’Brien should now not only welcome this decision but instruct all County Councils to ensure that no records of the debates are destroyed.

"Transparency in planning matters, decision-making and open government - both local and national - is an important principle and that is why today’s decision is an important one,” she added. “Everybody is willing our national politicians to sort out our housing crises but the reality is housing starts at local government and how land is zoned.