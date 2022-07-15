Ladies Day returns in fine style at Dundalk Stadium

Ladies Day Winner with Judges & Top 5 – from L-R : Catherine O’Connor, Shileen McConville, judge Suzanne Ryan, Dundalk Stadium Best Dressed Lady 2022 Sinead McKenna, judge Rebecca Rose Quigley, Laura Byrne, Martina McCann and Linda Stewart owner of Mizu.

Bernie and Ciaran Tennyson with Kate and Micky McEneaney at the dual race day at Dundalk Staduim. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The large crowd watch The William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap race at Dundalk Stadium on 12th July. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

One of the most highly anticipated events in the Dundalk calendar returned in style on July 12th as Dundalk Stadium hosted Ladies Day for the first time since 2018. Crowds came in their droves to attend the return of the spectacular event.

Special guest judges included celebrity stylist Rebecca Rose Quigley and award-winning milliner Suzanne Ryan who were on hand to crown the Best Dressed Lady on the day.

Stylish racegoers were spotted by the judges who then selected five of the best dressed, before choosing the lucky winner.

Sinead McKenna from Kells, Co.Meath was crowned the lucky winner after a record-breaking number of ladies entered this year’s competition.

Sinead wore a stunning dress that she purchased on Depop that was originally purchased in the Stables in Birr, a hat she made herself, and shoes from the high street store, New Look.

Sinead has won a prize to the value of €3,000 to include an amazing overnight stay in a stunning junior suite, including prosecco and dinner in the fabulous Fairways Hotel Dundalk, and an amazing gift card from Mizu Beauty Salon in Dundalk who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

After an afternoon of exhilarating horse racing and children’s activities racegoers were entertained by the amazing sound from the Vertigo band and dancing from the enchanting McGee School of Irish Dance.

The evening saw 12 incredible greyhound races with the feature race being the Dundalk International, with six of the best greyhounds invited to race. The winner Explosive Boy wowed the large crowd by getting up late to beat Singalong Sally to take the purse of €20,000. An incredible dash to the finish line by the impressive hound.

The highly anticipated event did not disappoint the large crowd on the day with activities to entertain the young and old alike. Racegoers can get excited for Dundalk Stadiums next event. The Bar One Racing Family Funday Dual Raceday which takes place on Monday 15th August.

An afternoon of horse racing awaits with an evening of greyhound racing to follow featuring the final of the Bar One Racing Sprint Cup. Another exciting day not to miss.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from www.dundalkstadium.com/booktickets