Ladies Day returns for Dundalk Stadium’s big day on ‘the twelfth’

Ladies Day returns to Dundalk Stadium for the first time since the pandemic when it takes place on July 12th, the track’s biggest day of the season with their annual dual racing featuring both horse and dog-racing.

After two years of living in tracksuits and jeans, this is the perfect opportunity to get the glad rags out of the wardrobe or even invest in a new outfit to catch the eyes of this year’s judges, stylist Rebecca Rose and milliner Suzanne Ryan.

Known for its glitz and glamour, Ladies Day sees women from all around the country dressing to impress for a chance to win the ultimate prize worth €3000 for the best dressed lady on the day.

“We are thrilled to have our prestigious Ladies Day back in all its glory this coming July 12th,”.Lisa O’Connor, Sales & Marketing manager of Dundalk Stadium “We look forward to welcoming both our regular race goers and new visitors alike.”

On the day there will be children’s entertainment, live music from Vertigo, Irish Dancing displays, jazz music and various food outlets. Bars will be open on all three floors with ample seating both inside and outside. The dedicated Ladies Day marquee will be located alongside the parade ring on the day.

For those more interested in what’s happening on the track, William Hill are sponsoring all seven horse races on the day, which gets underway at 2pm.

The night’s greyhound racing will commence at approx. 7:30pm with the prestigious Dundalk International; an invitation only race over 550yds with a total prize fund of €37,000 and is the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland and the UK.

Jim Martin, CEO of Dundalk Stadium said “The 12th July dual race day is a race day experience like no other combining an afternoon of horse racing and an evening of greyhound racing, with the Dundalk International, the ace of the card. The first Dundalk International was run in 1968 and I’m sure this year’s race will throw up a great champion who will be added to the Dundalk International roll of honour.”

Hospitality packages are currently available for the award winning “The View Restaurant” Check out: www.dundalkstadium.com