Lack of priests to blame for merger of two of Dundalk’s biggest parishes

“It’s a sign of the times, it’s just a different world” says Fr Mark O’Hagan, Parish Priest of St Patrick's, as he contemplates major changes which will see just four priests looking after two of Dundalk’s biggest parishes.

When he first came to Dundalk eighteen years ago, there were around nine or ten priests between the two parishes – now, with new clerical changes coming into place thisSaturday September 4th, there will be just four.

He is preparing to move to Dundalk’s Holy Redeemer Parish, where he takes on the duties of Administer alongside his role of Parish Priest of St Patrick’s.

Sharing the duties with him will be three curates, Fr Maciej Zacharek, who has been in Dundalk for a number of years, Fr Stephen Wilson, who was ordained recently, and Fr Peter Hassan who is coming on loan from the Diocese of Jalingo, Nigeria.

Fr Michael Sheehan, who had been the Administer of the Holy Redeemer, is moving to Portadown where he will be Administer of both Drumcree and Kilmmore Parishes, while curate Fr Shajan Michael is moving to the Dromore Diocese.

Clerical changes are nothing new but the dwindling number of vocations means that there are now fewer priests who often have to look after a number of parishes.

"This has been happening in the country parishes for quite some time, but it’s the first time it has happened in Dundalk,” says Fr O’Hagan.

"We’ve got fewer priests and smaller congregations yet the number of churches and parishes remains the same.”

He points out that Fr Gerry Campbell, who served as Administer of St Patrick’s for four years, has now been appointed Administer for Darver and Dromiskin alongside his existing duties as Parish Priest of Knockbridge and Kilkerley.

It represents a major increase in the workload for priests as not only do they have to celebrate Masses in a greater number of churches, but they also have duties administering to hospitals and schools.

"Here in Dundalk, we look after St Oliver’s Nursing Home and the Louth County Hospital, we’re chaplains to primary and secondary schools and we’re on the Boards of Management as well. It is going to be taxing at times.”

With just four priests looking after the two parishes, Fr O’Hagan says that a decision was taken in consultation with the Pastoral Councils to reduce the number of Masses at the weekend.

"There were 13 or 14 Masses on Saturday and Sunday and it would be impossible for four priests to do them all. We took out the Masses that had the least number of people attending so as not to cause a big effect on people.”

He says that the number of people going to Mass had dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the pandemic there are less people coming to Church and less priests to minister.”

Older people, in particular, are still fearful about going out although many of them are still watching Mass online through the webcams in St Patrick’s and the Holy Redeemer.

Looking to the challenges of administering to two parishes with around four and a half thousand families, Fr O’Hagan says that it will “offer a different energy and dynamism for me personally.”

Still in his fifties, he is considered ‘young’ in the aging population of priests and he is pleased to be welcoming Fr Stephen Wilson, a young recently ordained priest who is coming from Portadown.

"I’m going to be living in the Holy Redeemer but will be keeping my office in St Patrick’s and the three curates will all live in the Parochial House in St Patrick’s.”

He hopes that the parishioners in the Holy Redeemer will not be too disappointed by the fact that they no longer have an Administer of their own looking after the parish.

"I do feel for them losing two priests but it’s not like I’m a stranger and they are getting someone they already know.”

The changes mean that the Pastoral Councils and Eucharistic ministers will play a bigger role in the day to day running of the parishes.

The new mass times will come into operation from October 1st.

This will see a vigil mass at 6pm on Saturday evening and Sunday masses at 10am and 6pm in the Holy Redeemer, Sunday masses at 8.30am, 10.30am and 12noon in St Nicholas’ and a vigil mass at 6pm and Sunday masses at 9am and 11am in St Patrick’s.