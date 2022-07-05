Lack of maternity leave ‘a big obstacle’ to women in politics

The need to “remove barriers for women in politics” was highlighted by a Louth councillor who welcomed moves to introduce maternity leave entitlements for local councillors.

Cllr. Marianne Butler, who spoke at a meeting of Louth County Council about her own experience, told The Argus “it is hard to believe” that the issue of maternity leave was still being debated.

A mum of two, she recalled attending meetings “when I really was not fit to” after she had her second child.

She called for remote access to council meetings, similar to what was in place during the pandemic, to allow women who are caring for a young baby “to still be able to attend meetings.”

"It is great that this option will hopefully be available for women going forward, of choosing to nominate someone else during your maternity leave, or get assistance with administrative duties. Remote meetings would also help, as you would not be out of the loop for six months.”

She added that removing barriers for women going into politics was “important in ensuring our councils are representative of society.”

"We want to say to someone who is thinking of running for election, and might also want to start a family, that there are role models, women who have done it, and that it shouldn’t be a reason not to put your name on a ballot paper.”

Cllr. Butler welcomed the inclusion of Louth Councillor Joanna Byrne as part of a cross-party working group set up by Minister Peter Burke.

Cllr. Byrne said: “Female elected representatives, be they TDs, Senators or Councillors should receive similar maternity leave entitlements as other career paths and the establishment of this working group by the Minister to feed into these proposals was a very progressive step in my view. The cabinet decision is a monumental step in promoting fairness and equality for female councillors,” said Cllr Byrne.

“The absence of this type of support to date is one of the main deterrents for women getting involved with public life and hopefully we have now opened a pathway for more women to enter these political positions and more importantly to stay in them should they decide to enter motherhood whilst in this role.”

She added: “We need to see the Minister of State progress the legislation and associated regulations as a matter of urgency. This government is big into announcements, but the pace of progress can be glacial. If government is serious about retaining women in local politics Councillors currently serving their communities should not have to wait until the 2024 local elections to avail of this entitlement. Now is not the time for dragging heels,” added Cllr Byrne.

Louth Councillor Emma Coffey gave a broad welcome to the proposals, but added: “I think there is going to be a lot more clarification needed in relation to it.”

“Are we going to be recognised in relation to maternity benefit? if you are nominating someone else to go in and fill your place for six months, particularly if they are not another councillor, there may need to be pay involved.”

She welcomed that Justice Minister Helen McEntee became a “fore runner” for politicians taking maternity leave. Heather Humphries TD had taken over the Justice portfolio when Minister McEntee went on maternity leave for the first time.

We just need some clarity around whether there will be similar proposals at local government level?” said Cllr. Coffey.

"It can’t be lip service only, we need to ensure the details of this are ironed out.”

“We are fortunate in Louth that we have increased female representation on the council in recent years, but this is a big obstacle, and it really shouldn’t be, not in 2022.”