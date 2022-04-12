Lack of footpath along Donore Road causing problems

Mayor Byrne asked that in the meantime the council might consider installing bollards along the road.

Concern was expressed at the lack of accessible footpath around the Industrial Estate, along the Donore Road.

Mayor Byrne highlighted the danger this causes for pedestrians, saying the council need to take action.

However, negotiations between the council and property owners are at a standstill. The council said their hands are essentially tied as the property owners have refused to install a footpath, and without their permission the council cannot take action.

To date, only one property owner has on the road has taken the councils advice and installed a footpath, with the hope that this would encourage others to follow.

Senior Engineer, Mark Johnston said they have engaged with the property owners in hopes they will shift their opinion on the matter, however they seem unwilling.

He added that the council will write to the property owners again in an attempt to move the issue on, reminding them of safety concerns and their public liability.

Mayor Byrne asked that in the meantime the council might consider installing bollards along the road.