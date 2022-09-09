Louth

Knockbridge Vintage Rally postponed for a week due to bad weather forcecast

Margaret Roddy

The organisers of the Knockbridge Vintage Rally have announced that they have made ‘the difficult decision to postpone our Vintage Rally from this Sunday to Sunday September 18th” due to the very poor weather forecast.

This would have been the first rally since 2019 and the hard-working committee had pulled out all the stops to ensure that it would be a memorable occasion, with country star Declan Nerney headlining the entertainment programme.

However, with a status yellow weather warning across the country for Sunday with  Met Eireann forecasing “heavy and persistent” rain with the possibility of localised flooding, it has been decided to postpone the event until Sunday September 18th.

Checkout the Knockbridge Vintage Rally Facebook page for further updates

