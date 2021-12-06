Knights help raise the roof!

The Sluagh Hall has been used by the Drogheda Special Olympics club for many years.

Peter Campbell, Joe Harlin and Jim Garvey of The Knights of St. Columbanus present a cheque to Drogheda Special Olympics which Joanna McArdle was delighted to accept.

Just two short months after the future of Drogheda Special Olympics Club was hanging in the balance due to serious roof damage, all is well thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Following a very successful ‘Save Our Roof Appeal’ fundraising campaign and to everyone’s huge relief the roof has recently been repaired with thanks to local company Blackstone Fibreglass.

Money is still flooding in (thankfully the only thing that is!) and the Drogheda Knights of Columbanus have just added greatly to the fund, donating a huge cheque for €1,000 to lend their support.

“Our fundraising appeal was a huge success and all members of Drogheda Special Olympics Club wish to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped us get this far,” says club secretary Joanna McArdle. “ To the Knights of Columbanus, our members and extended families who gave so generously and organised fundraisers, friends of the club who wish to remain anonymous, local businesses, local school, local councillors, local media. To everyone who generously donated to and shared our GoFundMe page.”

It was only in October when it was discovered the flat roof at the side of their premises at the Sluagh Hall at Crosslanes had suffered significant water damage.

Faced with a bill for €23,000, it threatened the use of the area below it, much to the shock of the volunteers who inspire athletes of all ages and from a wide area around the town.

.”We have so many people we would like to thank, including all the local business and community groups that donated and supported our appeal: Irish Cement (€3,000), Drogheda Knights of Saint Columbanus, Drogheda Rotary Club – Remembrance Tree, Drogheda Dolls (who also donated €1,000), Ballymakenny College, Drogheda Credit Union, Boyne Valley Group and Mattie Donnelly, who picked us as the charity to benefit from his weekly Bingo,” adds Joanna. “Also a massive thank you to our local councillors - Paddy McQuillan, Declan Power, Joanna Byrne and Tom Cunningham”.

The Sluagh Hall opened in 1935 and was used by the likes of the LDF and the FCA down the years. Drogheda Special Olympics has over 70 athlete members who will benefit greatly from the roof repair.

“This all means so much to all our members and volunteers, and all going well our athletes will begin competing again at Special Olympics provincial and national advancement events starting in Spring of 2022 - with the World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin the end goal,” she says.

“We currently have two female Floorball players, Geraldine and Shauna, who will be representing Ireland at Special Olympics World Winter Games in January 2023 Kazan, Russia and we all wish them the best of luck.”

"Our athletes are our Club so thank you sincerely to everyone who has made our Roof Appeal a success. You have all helped ensure there is a future for Drogheda Special Olympics Club. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts”.

For further information on Drogheda Special Olympics Club contact Joanna – Club Secretary on 083 -0527492 or specialolympicsdrogheda@gmail.com