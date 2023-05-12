Kneecap movie that brought Michael Fassbender to Louth will be aired at Cannes

The Irish language film ‘Kneecap’ about the Belfast rap trio of the same name which was filmed in Dundalk and Greenore as well as Belfast, is being shown at Cannes.

The film, which stars Michael Fassbender, is featured in the Cannes Film Market which runs alongside the famous film festival. It is being shown as part of the Great8 showcase, which also features Aftersun, for which Paul Mescal was nominated for an Oscar. Following a screening for international distributors and festival programmers be available for distribution,

Directed by Rich Peppiatt, who previously directed a music video for Kneecap’s song Guilty Conscience, it’s a semi-fictionalised account of the trio’s rise to fame, and features rappers Moglai Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Provai, and ‘His Dark Material’s star Simone Kirby, who is married to Dundalk native Fergal McElherron.

“We’re buzzing to show people a side of Belfast that isn’t about guns, bombs and death,” Kneecap told Variety magazine. “To give an insight into the youth culture that has been born out of that madness – we all needed a break from it and there’s revenge in our laughter.”

“This is the North of Ireland and the importance of culture and community in the 21st Century,” Kneecap continued.

The Synopsis for the film, which is set in West Belfast in 2019, says: “Fate brings together disillusioned music teacher JJ with self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise and Liam Og, changing the sound of Irish music forever. Under the name Kneecap, their band begins moulding the language to fit their tough, anarchic, hedonistic lives. A language encumbered with forty words for stone now has one for stoned. But to get their voices heard the trio must overcome police, paramilitaries and politicians as the future of the Irish language erupts into the public arena – with them at the centre. Yet their worst enemies are often themselves, as family and relationship pressures threaten their dreams, and their illegal exploits draw condemnation from all sides.”

Scenes from the film where shot in the Spirit Store and New Street in Dundalk, while actor Michael Fassbender was also spotted filming in Greenore.

Kneecap are currently touring in Great Britain and play a number of festivals this summer, including Marley Park on May 20 and at Body and Soul in June.