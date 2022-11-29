Kind-hearted Louth schoolgirl getting hair cut for children’s charities

Belle O' Murchu Clarke is getting her hair cut to help three Irish children's charities

A kind-hearted schoolgirl from Blackrock, Co Louth is getting her hair cut for the first time to help three Irish charities.

Six year-old Belle O’Murchu Clarke, will donate her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation to make wigs for children and adults.

She will be having her hair cut on Tuesday December 6 by Karen in Blackrock, who is giving her services free of charge as a way of supporting Belle’s Big Haircut

As well as getting her hair cut, the senior infants pupil from St Oliver Plunkett NS wants to raise funds for two worthy Irish charities - Aoife's Clown Doctors and the LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Belle chose to fund raise for Aoife's Clown Doctors as her mother Ciara knows the mother of little Aoife after which the charity is named. Aoife, who sadly passed away at just five years of age, loved when the Clown Doctors visited her in hospital and her parents set up this charity in her memory. They wanted to ensure that that clown doctors could continue to bring smiles and laughter to other vulnerable and sick children in Irish hospitals.

Belle also chose to fundraise for Ireland’s Children’s Hospice LauraLynn. LauraLynn provides specialist palliative care for children with life limiting conditions

Her parents have set up a fundraising page at iDonate so that people can donate funds.

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Belle