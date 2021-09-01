Killineer water is safe – eight months after boil notice warning

AN eight-month boil notice warning for residents of Killineer Cottages near Drogheda has finally been lifted.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water haas confirmed that the Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by the Kilineer Public Water Supply has been lifted and the water is safe to drink. The notice was issued on Tuesday 26 January as a precautionary measure to protect public health following issues with the treatment process which compromised the disinfection process. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

Following a number of satisfactory water samples and an audit of the treatment plant, the Boil Water notice was lifted.

Donal Heaney, Irish Water, said “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the 35 people affected in Kilineer Cottages and its environs and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on the customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing,” they stated.