Kilkerley horticulturalist among finalists for Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year

Peter Kelleher, from Kilkerley was among the finalists for the 2021 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year.

Peter had enrolled on a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Horticulture - Food Production in the College of Amenity Horticulture at the Botanic Gardens.

He always had a love of plants and growing so he knew it would be a field he would peruse.

Peter was the class representative for two years while studying and is currently undertaking a degree in horticulture at the Teagasc Horticulture College sites in the National Botanic Gardens and at Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre.

His ultimate goal is to develop a market garden operation at his home in Kilkerley.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, congratulated all of the 18 finalists, saying it was ‘ a proud day for them and their families to be recognised for their education achievements.’

“Having young, dynamic, enthused and, most importantly, educated farmers is critical for Irish agriculture to continue to grow and to prosper.