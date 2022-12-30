Kickstart 2023 with business plan thanks to Louth Enterprise

“Many people dream of starting their own business. They have an idea, but often don’t know where to start. Well, the first step in turning that dream into a reality is to talk to us.” explains Riona McCoy of Local Enterprise Office Louth.

The Local Enterprise Offices are the state agency providing information on supports, business advice and training for small businesses. In some cases, they can also provide grant aid for certain business types.

She continues “Our Start Your Own Business programme is packed full of valuable learning and practical information to help you plan your business start-up. You will explore many aspects of running a business which will help you determine if self-employment is your future. You will develop a business plan to assist developing your business project, and you will have access to expert one to one support focusing on where you require assistance including sources of funding, marketing etc.”

The course introduces important topics such as market research, taxation, finance and book-keeping, sales and marketing, cash flow projections, legal matters, and business planning. It is cleverly designed to look at the realities of enterprise and self-employment as part of the learning experience. Graduates of the course have free access to LEO training course for a 12 month period after they complete the course.

The course costs €50 and takes place one day a week over eight weeks. In early 2023 there is both an evening time and daytime option. Each session is two hours long and takes place online, making it easy for anyone, anywhere in the county to take part.

“So, when the Christmas pudding has settled and you’re thinking about your New Year’s resolution, consider this. Could 2023 be the year that you finally start your own business? If the answer is YES, then you’re not on your own. Your Local Enterprise Office is here to support you as you start and grow your business.”

Riona concludes “Discover more about our Start Your Own Business programme by visiting https://www.localenterprise.ie/Louth/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/ and make 2023 the year that you make it happen!”