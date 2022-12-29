Kellie’s Toy Appeal was a huge success

Kellie Conlon (right) with her husband Christopher Heeney and children Logan and Farragh presenting toys to Sonja van Kalkeren of Save Our Homeless Dundalk

A kind-hearted mum who loves Christmas helped bring joy to local families when she organised a toy collection to ensure that children in need would get a present on Christmas morning.

Kellie Conlon, who is originally from Dundalk but now living in Jonesboro with her husband Christopher Heeney and their two children, Logan and Farrah, says she launched the appeal “on a whim” in mid-November as she couldn’t bear the thoughts of any child waking up and not getting a toy on Christmas morning.

She posted details of the appeal on the Dundalk Dolls Facebook group and also placed posters in local shops which had agreed to be collection points.

As a result of the callout, she was able to donate over 290 toys to two Dundalk-based charities, Save Our Homeless and Women’s Aid.

“I was blown away by the support, generosity and help,” she says. “ I can’t thank everyone enough for their kind donations when times are hard for everyone, and the help through the last number of weeks.”

“ Knowing I’ve been able to contribute to helping at least one child for Christmas has completely warmed my heart and changed my mindset, No child should wake up to nothing through no fault of their own. We’re lucky to have what we do and it’s the smallest of things we take for granted, our children deserve the world, and sometimes need a small bit of help to give it to them.”

Kellie is already planning to organise a similar appeal next year and is grateful to all the support she received, both from those who donated toys and the businesses that acted as collection points.