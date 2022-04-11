Kelley launches Karma Dance Krew

Drogheda native, Kelley McArdle is embarking on yet another new venture, starting up her new dance school, ‘Karma Dance Krew.’

Having previously danced and worked with Xtreme Style, Kelley (26) is grateful for the opportunities given to her, but she now believes the time is right to start her own venture.

Choosing chose to name the hip-hop school ‘Karma’ because it stands for “rebirth and you get out what you put in. Karma is a universal law and is as accurate as the law of gravity. What you put out you get back”.

"When you put out good, you receive good back. When you put out hard work and dedication, you will receive rewards in abundance.”

Kelley said this is how she wants to run her new dance school, and is excited to see the hard work pay off.

Keeping busy, Kelley has released four singles and two music videos in the last year, with a collective 60k streams on Spotify. She also won the overall prize for best entry at the Drogheda St. Patricks Day Parade as creative director and choreographer for the LGBT float.

She is hosting a hip hop Easter camp form Monday 11 to Thursday 14 in the Barbican Centre for ages from 3-18. If interested Kelley can be contacted at karmadancekrew@gmail.com.