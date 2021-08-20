Keep Annagassan harbour afloat!

THE Vikings used the present day Annagassan harbour to make their way inland – but they would have a problem getting a longboat upstream at the moment.

Heavy sand and silting in the harbour has left the channel hazardous for boat users, but recent works has at least allowed the local fishermen to keep working.

But regular, yearly maintenance is now needed to keep the boats in business, after years of neglect.

Huge mounds of silt have created problems and only the very experienced can navigate the area.

‘It was much worse before works were carried out recently, but it needs to be properly maintained,’ Cllr Pearse McGeough stated.

Sand was removed from the area, much to the delight of the boat workers, but it can’t be just left now.

‘I once said the only way you’d get up the river is in a kayak. I have seen the area being used for leisure pursuits like canoeing and that’s great.’

But he knows the huge potential of the Annagassan area remains untouched.