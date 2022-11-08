Keane Mulready Woods murder house to be re-listed by Louth County Council

The property where the gruesome murder of Keane Mulready Woods took place, is expected to be back on Louth County Council’s active housing list next year.

At November’s Drogheda Borough Meeting, Senior Director for Louth County Council, Paddy Donnelly, revealed that the Council intends to bring the property back onto the “active housing stock”.

This came as a result of Independent Councillor, Paddy McQuillan querying what the council’s plans are for the house.

The house which has naturally been vacant since the incident is boarded up and a constant hot spot for litter. Cllr McQuillan said he has been contacted by the Elderly Residents Association of Ballsgrove who highlighted the back garden is full of litter.

Cllr McQuillan said the people of Rathmullan and Ballsgrove are reminded of what happened in the house whenever they walk past it. “The whole area needs addressing, but particularly this house.”

He asked the council to explain what plans they have for the property as it “can’t be lying there anymore”. He added that he has spoken with An Garda Síochána who have said the house is no longer needed for the investigation.

Cllr McQuillan asked what the plans are for the house and how long it will take.

Mr Donnelly confirmed the house is currently on the council’s agenda, but added that they are reluctant to move too quickly due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

The timeline for what is planned for the house was put in place when the council was initially considering the matter with the Department some time ago.

No work is expected to begin this year and a timeline can not be provided.

He added that in the short term the council will look into the litter problem.