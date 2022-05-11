‘Katie Taylor used to write to her as a kid so it seems only right – calls for statue of Drogheda boxing champ Deirdre Gogarty

The campaign has begun in earnest to get a statue erected in her hometown of Drogheda-born boxing champ Deirdre Gogarty.

A formal committee has been formed – called the Deirdre Gogarty Legacy Committee – which will lobby and fundraise for a statue of the pioneering athlete to be placed in the town.

And no doubt a mention by World Champion Katie Taylor of her hero following her recent victory will pack a punch in their efforts.

"We have just formed the committee and had our first meeting so at the moment we're just waiting to move to the next step and have everything in order for official launch,” explains chair and Monasterboice native Ciaran McIvor, Co-Founder and Creator of Boxing Bants podcast. "The plan is to set-up a Go Fund Me page to get the funding sorted and start the process of creating the statue.

The committee is made up of Ciaran, Cllr Joanna Byrne, broadcaster Sinead Brassil, Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly and David Thornton from Drogheda Boxing Club.

"I've been talking to Deirdre for the past year and it’s like a dream for us, as she had to leave the country to box and is still homesick,” he explains. “There is a statue there for Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne but nothing for her and she is a legitimate World Champion – Katie Taylor used to write to her as a kid – so it seems only right.”

It was 30 years last June since Drogheda's trailblazing sportswoman Deirdre Gogarty stepped into the boxing ring for an 'illegal' fight in the backyard of a Limerick City pub. She fought and beat Ann Marie Griffin on June 30th 1991 - and within six years, was the first Irishwoman to win a professional world boxing title.

The pioneering athlete, who had to leave the country to fight due to Ireland's laws, was mentioned by World Champion Taylor post match, who called her ‘awesome’.

"Deirdre’s opponent in her famous 1996 match Christy Martin met Katie after her amazing win, and the first thing she said was she has so much respect for Deirdre, and Christy Martin went on record last week too saying she supports the idea of a statute 100% and would come here for it,” he adds. “Katie is an idol for so many young women in Ireland, yet people don’t realise Deirdre was Katie's idol, and we should honour that in Deirdre’s hometown.”

Deirdre herself told Ciaran in an interview for Boxing Bants that she would love to be immortalised in Drogheda.

'It would be massive to get a statue,' she stated. 'I knew Socks, he used to come into the gym and was a nice man. Something like that would make me feel real recognition. You feel people forget, but that would be a mind blower.'

And she said if such a project ever came to fruition. she'd come home to mark it.

"We have even identified an artist Elizabeth O’Kane, who said she would love to sculpt the statue, and we have a location in mind, which would be independent of the two current sporting statue,” says Ciaran. “We will be meeting more in the next few months and people can get regular updates on Boxing Bants Facebook page or podcast.”