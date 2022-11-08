Justice Minister visits Dundalk RCNE centre to see challenges facing the vital service

Justice Minister Helen McEntee visited the Rape Crisis North East (RCNE) centre this week to see first hand the challenges facing the Dundalk based regional service.

RCNE Manager Grace McArdle told The Argus that the last year “was a majorly challenging one with the impact of Covid on our frontline service, an ever increasing waiting list, diminished volunteers and finally an urgent time driven requirement to move premises for the third time in ten years.”

“This move has had a devastating impact on our counselling and support services, our clients, staff and the community at large. Our service is now operating from a shared business premises, with inadequate space for expansion, lack of privacy and security issues.”

In October 2022 Grace McArdle met with the Minister for Justice, Minister Helen McEntee in the Department of Justice to discuss the challenges now facing their service as a result of operating in a suite of offices more suitable to a business environment than to the sensitivities required of a counselling centre.

Grace informed the Minister of the significant loss to the service having to move premises for the third time in ten years.

“Rape Crisis Centres require permanent, safe and accessible premises” said Grace McArdle. “Survivors need continuity of service, a guarantee of privacy and confidentiality and convenient access to their therapists and counsellors. The situation in RCNE is no longer feasible. The service is growing at a rapid pace and its physical space needs to reflect and build on that expansion. Indeed, funding has been secured to employ more staff to meet demand, but it may be lost as there is no physical space to accommodate them”.

Minister McEntee agreed that a visit to RCNE in Dundalk was warranted to witness for herself the challenges facing the centre. This week, Minister Helen McEntee along with Dealgán O Briain, Principal, Youth Crime Policy and Programme Division, Senator John McGahon and Cllr John Reilly met with Grace McArdle, Manager of RCNE, Conor McCaughley Chairperson, RCNE staff and volunteers.

An in-depth discussion took place in relation to the urgent requirement for RCNE to secure their own premises with enough capacity to meet the current needs of the service and inevitable expansion.

Minister Helen McEntee and her delegation were most supportive and understood the current crisis facing Rape Crisis North East and committed to further negotiations to help us achieve our goal.

“We are most grateful to Minister Helen McEntee and her colleagues for taking the time out of their busy schedules to visit our centre in Dundalk serving Louth, Meath, Monaghan Cavan and Surrounding Area,” said Grace,