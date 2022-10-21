Joyous celebration of women in business at Enterprise Day

Networking was the order of the day at National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel.

Networking was the order of the day at National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel.

Networking was the order of the day at National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel.

Networking was the order of the day at National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel.

Networking was the order of the day at National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel.

Pictured at the National Women's Enterprise Day at City North Hotel from left: Lorna Cooney (Meath LEO) guest speakers Shona McManus (CEO Osborne Recruitment), Miriam Simon (Miriamsimon.ie), Helen McEntee (Minister for Justice) Sinead Crowther (Soothing Solutions), Marita Collier (Drummond House Garlic), Lavina McGahon - (Athena STEM Project Manager - DKIT) and Rhiona McCoy (Louth LEO). The theme for this year’s NWED is Our Future Our Way, and Louth and Meath Local Enterprise Office are once again joining forces to bring you an informative morning of insights from leading female entrepreneurs from within the region and an opportunity to network and make new connections.

“Inspiring. Motivating. Invaluable.”

These are just some of the words used to describe the recent National Women’s Enterprise Day event that took place at City North Hotel.

Hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices in Louth and Meath, the event brought together over 100 dynamic and determined local women in business. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee opened the event, while strategic management consultant Miriam Simon was a superb MC for the event.

"The whole day was a joyous celebration of female entrepreneurship, resilience and innovation. It featured fireside chats with Leading Lights Marita Collier of Drummond House Garlic and Sinéad Crowther of Soothing Solution,” explained Miriam. “Each of them shared the story of how they came up with their business idea, how they developed it, and some of the lessons they’ve learned along the way. There were both tears and laughter as they shared their business journey with great honesty and openness."

Seasoned entrepreneur and business leader Shona McManus of Osbourne Recruitment talked about scaling a business, building a team and striving for growth and success.

Lavina McGahon, coach and mentor, talked about the importance of reaching out for support as you grow your business. She outlined the ways in which state agencies and educational institutions are there every step of the way, from start your own business courses to business expansion grants and everything in between.

With a record attendance at this year‘s event, it really was a roaring success. The room buzzed throughout the day with local women learning from each other and sharing advice.

“National Women’s Enterprise Day is designed to encourage women in business, or thinking of starting a business to reach out and access all the supports available. If you’d like to discover more about how we can support your business, visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth or call 042 9335457 and talk to our team,” concludes Riona McCoy of Louth’s Local Enterprise Office.