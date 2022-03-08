Journey out of Ukraine has ‘created lifelong bonds with strangers’ for Omeath man Brendan Murphy

“It’s beyond anyone’s understanding. It’s shocking and getting worse” said Brendan Murphy of the war and destruction he left behind in Ukraine.

The Omeath businessman, who had been living in Ukraine since just before lockdown in March 20200, fled Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv when news broke on February 24th that the Russia invasion had begun.

Since then, he has been travelling across Europe with his wife Marina, whom he married during the pandemic, her 81 year old mother Galyna, daughter Christina and three year-old granddaughter Olivia, not forgetting a dog and a cat.

Speaking from the home of an Irish family in Brussels where they are staying , he hopes to make the final leg of the journey home in the coming days, intending to get a ferry from Cherbourg.

"We’ve had twelve days of travelling so far,” said Brendan, expressing thanks to the network of friends and strangers that organised safe houses for them as they travelled across Ukraine to the Polish border.

"They were organised by Irish people, by Ukrainian people, by people in Philadephia.”

It was a long and arduous journey as they travelled away from the major roads to avoid coming to the attention of Russian soldiers.

‘My job was to stay away from airplanes,” he said.

Facebook pages set up by local communities proved invaluable in providing information to travellers making the long journey west could avoid Russian troops.

Their caution was justified as footage has since emerged of Russians killing people attempting to flee, Iprin, the town they had left.

“They bombed a train with mothers and children on it. They bombed the road, They shot people in their houses. What they want to do is to kill every person in Iprin in retaliation for defending their city. I have no doubt they will.”

Brendan also had to ensure that they got plenty of rest as the journey was very stressful, particularly for his mother-in-law, who had recently been in hospital and who had collapsed before leaving Kyiv when going to get official documents.

They eventually crossed the border into Poland last Thursday, where Brendan was interviewed by RTE reporter Tony Connolly, telling him of having ‘Divided emotions, I think .One of them means I want to go back because what's happening is appalling and the other is I want to be home,”

He said that while weren’t queues at the border but there was a five hour delay as their documents were checked three times.

Having crossed the border into Poland, they passed through the camps full of refugees who had already fled Ukraine.

"In the first camp people were just relieved that they had got across the border, but it was very hard to look at people in the second camp. You could see their emotions and the grief on their faces. It was mostly mothers and children who had said goodbye to the men and you could see the reality dawning.”

Brendan drove through Germany, where they took a break in Berlin, before continuing to Brussels.

‘”We are staying with an Irish family, the best of people. They have three children and you can see Olivia, (his wife’s granddaughter) becoming a little girl again, playing with the children and their toys. After travelling for 12 days you are worried that the child will be marred for life so this is so nice to see.”

Brendan’s mother-in-law turned 81 after their arrival in Brussels and he says that she too is starting to relax after the stressful journey.

"She’s not the same woman that she was two weeks ago. It was hard for her to have to sit in the car for so long. She was in pain. It’s hard because her family are still in Ukraine. Men can’t leave and a lot of women and children don’t want to leave their country.”

Also ravelling with them were his mother-in-law’s dog and cat.

‘We couldn’t leave them behind,” he said.

Irpin, the town they left, is now under siege, buildings and infrastructure has been destroyed. It’s there that a young family were killed by shelling as they to escape on Sunday, in an attack filmed by the New York Times.

Brendan said that so far their house in Irpin is okay and he has asked for it to be used for people who need shelter.

He is fearful for friends and neighbours left behind.

“A friend of mine ​​​​, her brother died, he was killed by the Russians. ​​​​”

Ukrainian people are fighting because they are fearful of what will happen if the Russian invasion succeeds.

‘They ​​​​​​​are worried about the future they face. That they will be taken prisoner and ’disappeared’ into Russia. Every man, every farmer, and women are joining the war. They are not going to be enslaved.”

He believes that the UN, NATO and the EU need to do more to support Ukraine, that words aren’t enough.

Brendan is, however, hearted by the messages of goodwill which they have received from people in Ireland and further afield as they made their way to safety.

"This journey has created life-long bonds with strangers,” he said.