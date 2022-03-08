Louth

Journey out of Ukraine has ‘created lifelong bonds with strangers’ for Omeath man Brendan Murphy

Omeath man Brendan Murphy talking to RTE reporter Tony Connolly after crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland last Thursday Expand
People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region Expand
Omeath man Brendan Murphy is delighted to see his wife's granddaugher Olivia have fun again after their gruelling journey out of Ukraine Expand
Safe in Brussels after fleeing from their native Ukraine are Brendan Murphy's wife Marina and her 81 year old mother Galyna Expand

Margaret Roddy

“It’s beyond anyone’s understanding. It’s shocking and getting worse” said Brendan Murphy of the war and destruction he left behind in Ukraine.

The Omeath businessman, who had been living in Ukraine since just before lockdown in March 20200, fled Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv when news broke on February 24th  that the Russia invasion had begun.

