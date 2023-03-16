Join in Rí Rá agus Ruaille Buaille at Scoil Aonghusa seisiún ceoil

Even though Seachtain na Gaeilge draws to a close on St Patrick’s Day, there’s still some wonderful traditional music, craic, rírá and agus ruaille buaille to be had.

Scoil Aonghusa recently hosted their traditional Irish Music Session, which is an opportunity for children young and old, family and friends to share their musical talents in an informal and fun context.

This event which is hosted in the school ‘halla’ is a celebration of the Irish language, music and dance.

Scoil Aonghusa, Sunday’s Gate, host these ‘seisiún ceoil’ where children who are currently attending the school, past pupils along with their families are welcomed to come and join in an evening of ceoil, craic agus comhrá.

These seisiúin ceoil were a regular feature of the school calendar prior to COVID and the school community are now delighted to see them back on the fixture list.

This whole school community event is a great opportunity for musicians of all ages and abilities to play their instruments in a relaxed and social setting and everyone in attendance is encouraged to partake or sit back and relax and enjoy the fabulous music on offer.

The next trad music session will take place on Friday March 24th at 7.30pm where there will be a céad míle fáilte for all parents, grandparents and pupils both past and present. For more information, please email oifig.scoilaonghusa@gmail.com or phone 041-9832531.