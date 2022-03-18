Louth

Join in Red Mountain challenge for Climb with Charlie April 2nd

.St. Mary’s GFC Donore & Rossnaree raising funds for IMNDA and PIETA 

Event organiser Ken O'Brien of St. Mary’s GFC Donore & Rossnaree met Charlie Bird recently to explain their fundraising plans.

Alison Comyn

Calling all walkers...St. Mary’s GFC Donore & Rossnaree is asking you to join in with The Red Mountain Challenge to coincide with Climb with Charlie Event on Saturday April 2nd at 12pm.

The event will raise much needed funds for two worthy causes; Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and PIETA (Preventing Suicide and Self Harm).

Recently, event organiser Ken Brien met Charlie for a coffee in Dublin to show how the club was getting involved.

"As a small club, we want to make this day as big as possible and to raise as much as possible to help,” explains Ken. “Everybody is welcome to come and join in, to walk, jog or run around Red Mountain, Donore, it’s a 5 ml/8 km route, starting and ending at our clubhouse and community hall.”

For more information, check out St. Mary’s GFC Donore & Rossnaree social media pages, or contact Ken Brien on 08 68635470. To donate please go to www.idonate.ie, and search for “Red Mountain Challenge” or click on https://bit.ly/36gaAim.

