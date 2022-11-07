Join fellow Louthonian Rob Kearney in your festive jumpers

Children’s Health Foundation Ambassador Rob Kearney is pictured with CHI Patients Shay (aged 3) and Chloe Treacy (aged 1) to launch Christmas Jumper Day 2022 – raising vital funds for Sick Children. To sign up and take part, visit www.childrenshealth.ie/xmasjumper Picture: Andres Poveda

Rob Kearney and Children’s Health Foundation are asking families, communities, schools, crèches, clubs and companies across Co. Louth to host a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser, to tote their tinsel and sport their sparkliest Christmas fashions, all while raising funds that will be put to work where they are needed most to help sick children and their families.

The Louth-born Irish rugby star and Children’s Health Foundation Ambassador Rob Kearney joined little friends Shay and Chloe to launch the charity’s ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ 2022 campaign, taking place on Friday December 9th. This year, the Christmas campaign will help more children than ever, by raising vital funds to support Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

“I’m thrilled to be involved once again this year to support Children’s Health Foundation’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign. It’s such a fun and easy way to get into the festive spirit while doing something really important to support sick children and their families when they need it most,” said Rob. “Christmas should be magical for all children, and this year, you can help young people from across Ireland by raising vital funds that will be put to work where they are needed most in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly."

For more information and to sign up today for your free Children’s Health Foundation Christmas Jumper Day pack, simply visit www.childrenshealth.ie/xmasjumper or call 01 709 1700.