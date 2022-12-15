Jobs boost for Louth as Hanley Energy announce expansion plans

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy; Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar;Dennis Nordon, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Hanley Energy and Regina Goslin, Global Head of HR at Hanley Energy; Pic Maxwells Dublin No Fee Pic

Dundalk is to get a welcome jobs boost with the news that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management Solutions, has announced over 225 new jobs in the North-East and a significant expansion of its operations in Ireland.

This will include expansion of its existing site in Dundalk. to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment which serves the growing critical power market and delivers on the high demand for power, connectivity and data.

The company will also open a new 70,000 sq. ft facility in Monaghan Town to meet the installation and service of its equipment which serves the growing critical power market and delivers on the high demand for power, connectivity and data. Hanley Energy’s sustained growth over the last decade has been fundamental in recruiting, training and employing a world class workforce of over 650 people, of which 25% are skilled engineers.

“Due to increased demand from our export markets, we are expanding our manufacturing base in Dundalk and Monaghan to facilitate our continued growth," Dennis Nordon Co-founder and Managing Director, Hanley Energy. “We will be recruiting top talent for these 225 roles over the next three months. These include electrical apprentices, qualified electricians, general operatives, electrical and mechanical design engineers and associated administration staff across health and safety, finance, HR and production. The continued support from Enterprise Ireland has made this expansion possible and we look forward to a successful recruitment campaign in the North-East region.”

The company, which has offices in the North-East corridor, including Meath, Cavan, Louth and Monaghan, said the positions will include all levels, from graduates and apprentices to experienced professionals.

The 225 new jobs, which are supported by Enterprise Ireland, will include a diverse range of roles including highly skilled engineers across electrical, mechanical and controls disciplines, apprenticeships (years 1-4), general operatives and production staff.

“Hanley Energy is a highly innovative company delivering energy and power management solutions to multinational technology providers,” Leo Clancy, CEO Enterprise Ireland said. “We have worked closely with Hanley Energy since its inception to support its continued growth and expansion, and we are proud to support the company with the ambitious plans announced today which will create 225 high value new jobs in the North-East Region. Hanley Energy’s growth will play an important role in Ireland continuing to have a positive impact in the rapidly growing energy efficiency and management sector globally and enable the company to realise growth opportunities from the low-carbon transition.”

The news has been welcomed by Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD who described it as “a real boost to the North-East region with new jobs and investment in Monaghan Town and Dundalk."

He said that while he loved to see multi-nationals investing in Ireland , companies like Hanley Energy “contribute to Ireland becoming a global leader and building on our excellent reputation and development of the industry.”

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said that the announcement is “a very welcome development for Dundalk and indeed the wider county. Hanley is already a fantastic employer in the area and this expansion is a great boost for the area.

“This is a great for Louth. Hanley will play an important part in helping us realise our low carbon transition all the while bringing employment to the region” concluded Senator McGreehan