Jinx Lennon back on the road with PET RENT

Jinx Lennon plays the Spirit Store on Friday night as part of a nationwide tour promoting his latest album Pet Rent

Dundalk’s folk punk poet Jinx Lennon is back on the road and returns to the Spirit Store on Friday night for the launch of his new album PET RENT.

The PET RENT tour opened with fans being turned away from a sold-out gig in Thomas House Dublin, and Jinx advises local fans to get their tickets as soon as possible.

"We had to turn people away from the door on the opening night of the tour,” he told The Argus.

It is a bit strange, he admits, getting back out on the road after two years of lockdowns and things opening up and closing down but he is looking forward to playing before live audiences again.

He will be playing ten or twelve dates around the country, with the final date at the All Together Now Festival in Waterford at the end of July.

The tour comes just after his recent appearance on the TG4 show Cumasc:Seisiun sa Black Gate which saw himself and fellow Dundalk musicians Mary Wallopers rising to the challenge to compose a new song there and then.

Writing new material and getting up on stage and performing it is central to his creative process.

"To me the most important thing is putting more albums out and creating a body of work,” he says, adding that he has another album coming out later in the year.

"During the pandemic, I was able to do two or three albums with the help of An Tain Arts Centre where I did a residency.”

"Everything is from my own perspective, it’s the way I see it. I always put myself in the music.”

‘PET RENT ’ is named after what he calls “the horrible new charge that some landlords are landing on tenants heads making them pay extra for keeping domestic animals”.

Other tracks sees him casting his eye on issues including racism, tv licence inspectors and domestic violence, prompting one reviewer to liken him to a “garrulous barfly”, which as his fans know, is the whole point of his songs.

While Jinx writes and sings about issues which affect Irish society in general, he does so with a strong Dundalk and north Louth slant which places them very much in his Border schizo canon.

“One of the main things for me when I started off was to keep it local, to keep the accent local and write about universal things but to make sure that the voice was local.”

“There’s a lot of sound bites in the new album,” he says, explaining that some of them are drawn from the infamous visit by Ian Paisley and Peter Robinson to Dundalk in the 1980s.

Another song looks back at the Belfast refugee crisis of the early seventies when Dundalk town opened up its doors to those seeking refuge from the Troubles in the North.

Having explored a more acoustic folk sound in some of his recent albums, PET RENT sees Jinx returning to his punk rock roots.

The album, which comes in at 25 tracks, was recorded in Ailfionn Studios Dublin, and proced by Chris Barry, who will be joining him on stage for Friday night’s gig. Chris has produced a number of Jinx’s recent albums, as well as Junior Brothers’ debut album.

Special guest act include Derry sons Strength N.I.A.s, who played Classified Records last Friday.

Pet Rent is available from the bandcamp store jinxlennon1.bandcamp.com, on itunes from Classified Records or you can buy it at the Store from Jinx himself.

Tickets for the Spirit Store show on Friday are on sale from www.spiritstore.ie.