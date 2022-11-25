Jessica Cahalan new Secretary & Manager of Laytown Races

Jessica Cahalan leading in Gordon Lord Byron at the Curragh with jockey Billy Lee and Richie O'Donoghue at the Curragh Racecourse. Ms Cahalan is the new Secretary/Manager of Laytown Races.

The Laytown committee is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Cahalan as Secretary / Manager of Laytown Races.

Jessica will take up the role in January 2023 and brings a strong track record in racing administration, management, and operations to the position through previous roles with racehorse trainers Tom Hogan and David Wachman and currently with Denis Hogan.

Jessica is also Secretary for the Ormond Hunt and manages their annual two-day Point-To-Point meeting. Jessica has also been involved in racehorse ownership.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be appointed Secretary / Manager of Laytown Races, such a unique event in the racing calendar,” said Ms Cahalan. “I am looking forward to working with the Chairperson and committee in making next September’s meeting and beyond, the success Laytown is renowned for.”

Joe Collins, Chairperson of Laytown Races, said they are delighted to welcome Jessica to Laytown Races.

"As Secretary / Manager, she will bring an extremely high level of experience in event management, operations and administration to Laytown Races, and the committee and I are looking forward to the enthusiasm and passion Jessica will bring to our unique race meeting,” he commented.

“The position attracted really high calibre applicants and we sincerely thank all of those who took part in the process.”