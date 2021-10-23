Jake can’t wait for party in new TLT ‘Prop Room’

Jake Carter was in Drogheda to see the progress on the new venue in the TLT. Jake will be the first act to play ‘The Prop Room’ at the theatre on October 29th.

WHAT more can you do when you just can’t wait to open up one of Drogheda’s newest and intimate music and comedy venues – well, try going along and help the team finish the job!

And Jake Carter did just that as he posed for images to launch the venue at the new look TLT in Drogheda. With paint brush in hand, he was more than willing to climb the odd ladder for a photoshoot.

"I just can’t wait,” he declared, as he inspected the livewire venue, just days before he hits the new stage on Friday, October 29th.

"This is the first proper gig I’ve had for the last two years. I did nothing but write. This is our job at the end of the day,” he stated. Jake is a familiar face around the TLT, having visited the place for the first time with big brother, Nathan, when he was 12 and starring on stage a few times himself after that.

He has also judged the School Stars finals in the past and believes it is a wonderful concept and he thinks a few stars have been born from it. “Some are better than me, they’ll be taking my band next!,’ he quipped.

Jake plays the ‘Prop Room’ on Friday, a total revamp of where the old upstairs bar used to be.

He says it is incredible and he has also put in another date for next year at the venue.

"Drogheda is a great audience and the TLT is awesome,” he remarked.

Conor Mulhall from the TLT believes the ‘Prop Room” will be a modern club style venue for younger audiences. “We believe we are filling a gap in the market with this,” he stated.

It will see a lot of comedy shows, but with a fair sprinkling of live music acts too.

"It will be a high end, classy club venue. It will be open to clubs and organisations for events too. We can cater for anything. The capacity is 250 standing and seated will be 170,” he stated.