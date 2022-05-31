Jackie aims to complete his 100k challenge by running in all 32 counties

Jackie Agnew and his supporters as he neared the end of finishing line when he ran 100km in one day two years ago

Two years ago Jackie Agnew ran 100k in one day, braving heavy downpours, to do his bit for the charity challenge in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland. He had already clocked up 100k for the challenge founded by Blackrock couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam but decided to go that extra mile or 62 !

This year, Jackie, who works as a fitness instructor in Aiken Barracks where he is a member of the Defence Forces, is going to run 3.2km in each of the 32 counties in Ireland, starting on Friday June 3rd and finishing on Sunday June 5th.

“Running 3.2km is part of the annual fitness test we in the Defence Forces must complete and pass every year,” he explains. “I am going to try and pass that test 32 times, over the course of 2.5 days.”

He will be accompanied by a support team to help him navigate his way around all 32 counties.”

“It kicks off on Friday and will be leaving Blackrock with my support team of my brother Andrew, Wayne Callan and Andrew Keenan, for the first run in Co Tyrone at 4am on Friday.”

The route will take him from Tyrone to Derry, and after than he plans on combining runs, so that he will run 3.2km Co Antrim and another 3.2km as he crosses into neighbouring Co Down.

He will be accompanied on some of the longer runs by Andrew Keenan, who recently ran a 4x4x48 in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and North Louth Hospice.

Fittingly Jackie will run his last 3.2k along Blackrock’s Main Street at 2.30pm this Sunday June 5th.

The timing of the run is ideal for the O’Connells player as there are no club games on that weekend as Louth are playing in Cork.

"I enjoy doing stuff like this – it challenges me,” he says.

His wife of just four weeks, Shauna and their two young children Isaac and Bea, will be cheering him on as he completes his nationwide challenge in Blackrock.

Jackie is thankful to David Broe from Overall who has given him a live tracker to use so supporters can keep track of his progress over the course of his challenge.

Donations can be made via his profile, Jackie Agnew663 on the www.100kin30days.ie page