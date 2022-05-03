‘I’ve really landed on my feet in Darver!’

Scoil Dairbhre principal Emily Brennan has paid tribute to “the entire school community” as she celebrated taking up her new role.

“I am absolutely loving working in this school which is at the heart of such a close knit community here in Darver.”

Having arrived in Louth from a ten year teaching post in Cavan, she said “the welcome has been incredible.” "My mam is from Dundalk, but I grew up in Trim. So I feel like I’m half Louth and half Meath!”

She adds: "I worked in a much larger school before this, where there would have been around 400 children. In Darver, there are 84 pupils, and I’ve really been able to get to know them all. It’s such a lovely school to work in.”

"The children are very lucky here, they are able to get so much time and attention because we have small classes. I feel I’ve really landed on my feet!”

Emily holds a Masters in Special Education, something which she adds “is a real passion of mine,” as she took up her first teaching principal role.

"I worked in the Special Education unit in my previous school for two years, and it’s something that I've really enjoyed.”

Darver N.S is, she adds, “really lucky to have so much space around it! There are plenty of outdoor areas for them to play and take part in sports. It makes this school really stand out from those in towns where might they only have a yard for the whole school.”

The lifting of all Covid restrictions has “really allowed children to get back to the basics of enjoying school, and having all the freedoms they need to thrive,” says Emily.

The impact of the pandemic has “thankfully been not too bad for children here. I think they are bouncing back, they’ve had a good solid year of teaching this year so it had made school life a lot more normal for them.”

"We are fortunate also that as we are such a small school we have been able to support any children who might have fallen behind or just needed that bit of extra support.”

Emily’s first few months as principal have, she adds “been incredibly busy, as we are currently introducing a new reading scheme which runs from infants up.”

"We’ve also just got a new interactive board for third and fourth class, and have brought ipads in for use in class too.”

Alongside the schoolwork, Darver pupils have also been able to enjoy yoga and mindfulness classes, thanks to the parents association who have sourced and funded the programmes.

"The kids are absolutely loving it, it is something completely new and different for them. We can really see the impact it has, just teaching them to slow down and be in the moment, and not think about what has happened or what might happen.”

As for her own experience, Emily adds she is “very grateful to all the staff, pupils and parents who have welcomed me. They have been so open to working together on everything, and I’m very thankful for that.”