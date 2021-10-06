It’s the place to be – Fantasy Gardens opens at the Ross!

December 1983 The last month has seen the opening of two new establishments — Cupids and Ko-Ko’s and now the Rossnaree has entered into the fray with the opening last Saturday of one of the most luxurious night spots along the East Coast.

And if the opening night was anything to go by then the rest of the contenders will have to brush up on their acts to compete.

On entering Fantasy Gardens the first thing to strike youu is the remarkable transformation that has changed the former Cavernous ballroom into an intimate night club.

The colours are bright and cheerful and the lighting almost unbelieveable. Centrepiece of the light show is a revolving wheel a La Top of the Pops which is far ahead of anything I’ve seen in other night spots. The lay out of Fantasy is so designed to cater for many different tastes. With raised seating around the dance floor and a spacious bar area there is plenty of room to view the opposition while plenty of Annexes and a quieter library bar ensure there is always a quiet spot to retire to if one so wishes.

The library room is quite a novelty, containing books on various topics though personally I would have to admit that that literary pursuits were rather low on my list of priorities on the night in question.

I was glad to note that the sound was of the highest quality — a feature which is sadly lacking in many clubs. Architect Mel McNally has based many of his ideas on experience picked up from visiting various American clubs and the influence certainly shows.

However, I would be slightly sceptical about the singles bar idea — designed for single people to meet and break the ice. While it may succeed on the other side of the pond I would think that a lot more persuasion would be required to drag your average Irish male away from the relative safety of the bar. Fantasy Gardens will not simply operate as a disco and will soon play host to some of the biggest names on the Irish scene. Already booked to appear are the Wolfe Tones, Bagatelle, Brush Shiels, and Tony Kenny among others. The club will open on Wednesdays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with experienced D.J. Anthony Oliver spinning the discs. Just one plea to the punters — for music’s sake don’t place your pints on the grand piano. You wouldn’t do it at home.

Paul Hynes and Paddy Fanning bag baskets

DECEMBER 1983

Bullets 77 Panthers 67

On Saturday last Bullets avenged the defeat at the hands of Panthers at the close of last season with a win in a game which they trailed at one stage by 16 points.

The first 10 minutes of the match was dominated by Panthers and by that time they led by 12 points with scores coming from good set shooting by John Smith and Micky Kelly. John Donnelly and Ken Sullivan caused major problems for Bullets with their strong offensive rebounds adding to the Panthers lead which by the 11th minute had increased to 16 points.

Bullets then began to play more organised basketball. In a three minute period they scored 11 points without reply. Paddy Fanning and Fergal Reynolds were particularly effective with their drives at the Panthers basket. With three of their players in foul trouble and the team on team fouls, Panthers had to ease off in defence and Paul Hynes and Martin Byrne took advantage of the extra space afforded to them, to score the baskets which gave Bullets a one point lead at the break.

Four quick baskets in the second half by Bullets gave them a small amount ol breathing space and for most of the second half Panthers trailed by these couple of baskets until in the 11th minute they narrowed the margin to three points with scores from John Smith and Leo Henry. However, Paul Hynes and Paddy Fanning re-established the lead of seven points with good scores from offensive rebounds. With Ken Sullivan fouled out Eddie McGuinness began to get more of the offensive and defensive rebounds for Bullets which proved to be vital. Martin McKenna adapted well in replacing Fergal Reynolds of Bullets, who was fouled out, and was particularly hard working in defence.

Brendan McCoy and the Golden Eagles

Golden Eagles 84

Team Tivoli 88

The Golden Eagles played their last game of the present home series in St. Mary’s CBS on Tuesday night last and a packed crowd thoroughly enjoyed the fast playing and open style basketball in the second half of the game.

The first half, however, was like something from a different series altogether with both teams on slow moving easy going play that seldom generated any great excitement and saw the Dundalk side ahead 42 to 34 at the break. Ray Berrill and Brendan McEntee dominated the half in scoring for the Drogheda Eagles but the boards were controlled at both ends by Joe McConnon of Tivoli, who caused problem after problem for the Eagles.

By the second half, with Ray Berrill on four fouls and Brendan McEntee on three the absence of Des Callaghan was sorely felt on the Eagles side. He would have been the only one capable of coping with big Joe. In an effort not to foul out of the game, the Drogheda team had to give the tall Tivoli player more space than they would have liked and to his credit Joe took advantage of the room and scored a personal total of 46 points.

A determined press by the Eagles took them back into the game in the 26th minute when a basket from Dave McKenna tied the scores at 52 all. Another from Dave added to three from McEntee took the Eagles ahead by the 28th minute for the first time since the fifth minute of the first half. The crowd rose to the occasion and with quite a large group of supporters present from Dundalk, the end of the game was nothing if not deafening. But it was McConnon who once again stepped in to take Tivoli ahead in the 34th minute, a lead that they held to the final whistle despite determined full court pressing by the Eagles.

It was a very enjoyable and a deserving win for Tivoli who are new to the MABA and local games , haying only started basketball in the last year. Most of their players, however, have come through the Marist Dundalk and been involved in the game from an early age. Great credit is due to their coach Brendan McCoy for his work in getting the squad together and for the interest in the game that he has started to generate at local level.

Five Mary’s men part of Dundalk RTC

R.T.C. Dundalk 73 R.T.C.Athlone 57

With five past pupils of St. Mary’s CBS, Drogheda, forming the backbone of their team, the Regional Technical College, Dundalk, are holding their own in the RTC League and last week had a 16 point margin in their game with Athlone.

Although Richie Kelly was unavailable for the game, both Ciaran Callaghan and John Moroney of the Golden Eagles awith John Donnelly and Declan Murphy of Panthers contributed to the 28 to 10 lead that the Dundalk college held at the break.

In the second half a man to man defence by the Dundalk boys proved too much for the midlanders and brought the Louth team a deserving victory.

Mosney ladies

Mosney ladies had a deserved win last week over their old rivals Ballyroan in the Dublin Ladies League, division three.

Although having only six players available for the game, the Drogheda team were confident at tip off and showed determination in their play which kept them level with the Dublin team to the end of the first half.

In the second period, with Ann Brady and Catherine Geoghan controlling the boards, Moseny began to pull ahead to take a 10 point lead. The celebrations were shortlived, however, as in the 11th minute of the half Ann Brady, who had been so dominant for Mosney, fouled out of the game.

Had Ballyroan kept their head they might have taken the game but over eagerness to get back on top caused them to miss many baskets despite the fact that Mosney were limited to their defensive response, having at this stage no players available from the bench. In the end a victory for the Mosney team that they badly needed to keep in touch with this demanding Dublin division.

Sacred Heart School

Last Friday, the Sacred Heart School went down in two closely contested games at Malahide. The games at cadet and senior level were played in Malahide Community School gym and proved the value of working hard in time. In both games the Sacred Heart girls let the Dubliners gain a lead and then tried to regain control. In both cases, although they tied the games in the last few minutes, they lacked the time and determination to take the points.

In the cadette game Liz Flynn was the top scorer, aided by Lisa McEvoy. In the senior game, Noelle McEvoy and Sonja Devlin were the most valuable for the Drogheda school.