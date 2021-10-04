‘It’s the little achievements which are the big milestones for Sarah’

A Dundalk family have spoken of their pride in little Sarah Sage (4) who has battled against all odds as one of just 96 children in the world to be diagnosed with an extremely rare brain condition known as ZTTK Syndrome.

Sarah (4) was born without a diagnosis, but her family discovered after a couple of weeks that she was not reaching all her milestones and after extensive tests learned that she had what is an exceptionally rare brain abnormality.

"Sarah was in and out of hospital at an early age, and had open heart surgery just after she was six months old,” says dad Peter.

“She had a couple of fractures as well, and as time went on we just weren’t happy with her progress. So the doctor ordered a head to toe exam for her to try to find out what was going on.”

On Christmas day 2018, the family had gathered at their home in Kilkerley, on what was the first year without Peter’s sister, Michelle, who had sadly passed away from cancer. Little Sarah, who was just two years old, suffered a massive seizure, which led to her being to Crumlin, and then Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where she was treated in the special care unit.

“ A few weeks later we were told that Sarah had a rare condition, which is essentially a malformation of the brain, affecting all the cognitive abilities with Sarah.”

Around the same time, her worried parents were told she was also suffering from brittle bone disease. “We had genetic testing done at that stage, which led to Sarah being diagnosed with this extremely rare brain abnormality known as ZTTK Sydrome. It is so rare that there are only 96 children in the world have been found to have it.”

Peter adds that they later learned there have only been six medical studies carried out on the rare condition, which is traced back to an issue that emerged at conception.

"At that stage we just didn’t know what was going to happen next. It was a bit of a whirlwind. But Cecilia, Sarah’s mum, has just been amazing. She kept saying “Ok this is what we are going to do, or we’ll try this."

“It hasn’t been easy, but we’re proud to see that she is doing little things now like bum shuffling, so she can move about a bit. At one stage there was that worry that she wouldn’t be able to sit up or support herself, but she’s doing that now. She’s at school too, in the Cairde unit at the Redeemer.”

Because Sarah has developmental delay, she is being fed orally with liquidised food. She continues to have has mini-seizures and is non-verbal.

Despite all of these challenges, dad Peter says that Sarah is “a very sociable little girl.”

"She loves to have a little laugh or a giggle. We aren’t always sure what she is laughing at, but it’s amazing to see. We invested in a hot pool at home recently and it has really helped her improve her muscle tone. She loves the sensation of the water and it’s the little wins like that, that make our week,” says dad Peter.

He adds: “ As a parent, there are certain milestones you hope a child will reach, like going to school, playing football, running, playing, working. But our milestones are a little different from other parents. She is sleeping a lot better now, although not through the night, but she is getting most of her sleep which is a massive achievement for us.”

"She is crawling as well as shuffling around on her bum, which is another milestone. It’s the wee achievements which are the big ones for Sarah.”

The complexity of her condition means that Sarah requires 24 hour care, and the family have praised the Jack & Jill Foundation for their support over the last few years.

Sarah’s Jack & Jill nurse, Sharon, provides some respite for the family, helping out 20 hours a month.

"They have really taken a weight off our shoulders. Sharon is our local nurse and she recently started back with us. She is a paediatric nurse at the Lourdes Hospital, so we couldn’t ask for anyone better to look after Sarah for a few hours.”

He adds that the support gives them some precious family time with their son, who they feel has witnessed so much during his young life.

“When Sharon arrives, it allows us to spend time with our older son James. This summer we got to have two evenings away, which was really good for him. Cecilia and I have also gone out for dinner too and it is just such a weight lifted to know that Sarah is well looked after at home.”

The Sage family are showing their gratitude to the Jack & Jill Foundation by taking part in the ‘Up The Hill’ fundraising campaign which is taking place throughout October.

"We are doing a trek starting at The Lumpers this Saturday, starting at 2pm. Hopefully Sarah will be able to come out and join us for a little while, and Anne Reilly from Jack and Jill, who has been a tremendous support for us.”

"Sarah might never be able to go up the hill, but we can do this for her, and we just hope by doing this we can raise some funds which will give a few hours care to another family who might need it.”

Anyone who wants to join the ‘Up the Hill’ fundraiser this Saturday are welcome to go along this Saturday, and register at the Summit Cafe.