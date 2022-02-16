It’s great to be back: first in-person Drogheda chamber event

Drogheda Chamber members were delighted to attend the first in-person event in years.

To support many businesses’ transition back to the workplace, Drogheda & District Chamber, in partnership with Adare Human Resource Management, delivered its first in-person event since the beginning of Covid-19 at The Mill Enterprise Centre in Drogheda. The

event, which had restricted attendance and a number of safety measures, focused on the impacts of the pandemic on the changing ways of work, including remote and hybrid working as well as a renewed focus on employee engagement and supporting the development of company culture.

The event provided a great opportunity to bring the experienced HR practitioners from local businesses together to share experiences and learnings from the past two years and how the future of HR and work are evolving.

Attendees heard from a panel of contributors, including Robert Murray, President of Drogheda & District Chamber and Head of Marketing at First Citizen Finance, Derek McKay of Adare Human Resource Management and Roslyn O’Shaughnessy, Human Resources Manager at BD who spoke about how the employment landscape has changed and how this has affected their businesses and the strategic decision-making in relation to people management.

Robert Murray noted that Drogheda & District is a developing area with a lot of initiatives in motion to support the development and expansion of the region to make it an attractive place to live and work.

“There are more opportunities now for people to stay living in Drogheda and work further afield either fully remote or hybrid. That is a real bonus for businesses in the region as it means are more likely to spend locally,” he said.

Derek McKay of Adare Human Resource Management said the event provided some great

insights from speakers and attendees who shared their experiences around the impact, effectiveness, challenges and opportunities arising from newer ways of working.

"It was also very encouraging to hear about some of the new and exciting initiatives that businesses have been introducing to improve employee engagement, health, safety and well-being, which are crucially important following a stressful and uncertain two years,” he added.

This is the first of a series of events planned over the coming months aimed specifically at issues affecting HR and people management. For more information on this or any other events, see www.droghedachamber.ie.