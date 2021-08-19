It’s all fun and games on the streets of Drogheda

Drogheda was treated to an exclusive programme of Drogheda Arts Festival events including Transferring Perspectives by Garry Maguire, Big Telly – Right Up Your Street and Dumbworld’s unique operas Drive By Shooting & Two Angels Play I Spy.

Arts fans visited Transferring Perspectives by Garry Maguire, a new piece of sculptural artwork which is made from wooden posts, rusted mild steel circles, paint, and steel bars as it made its way along the banks of the Boyne to various sites including in Baltray, Donor’s Green, The Dale, Buttergate, Dominic’s Park, and the Ramparts. Garry Maguire explained that Transferring Perspectives is “The moving from one place to another of three-dimensional objects on a 2d surface. It is however, about so much more than that. Line, direction, movement, spatial awareness and relationship are all essential ingredients that go to make up this new artwork.”

There was lots of fun for families on the Chord Road, Aston Village, Five Oaks and The Dales over four nights as they enjoyed Big Telly’s Right Up Your Street a live action piece of game-theatre played by the neighbourhood. Big Telly organised an evening filled with chaos, community and craic! The local communities worked together to solve the case as the Story Destroyers took on The Pookas, keeping in touch through WhatsApp and using a system of codes involving flashing lights, twitching curtains and hidden signs – while pots and pans came in very handy.

On Sunday night, Drogheda Arts Festival presented Dumbworld’s unique blend of opera. Drive by Shooting and Two Angels Play I Spy are stories of passion and revenge, and Angels standing on high. Stockwell Street was the venue for an outdoor screening of the two ten-minute operas written and directed by the award-winning team of John McIlduff and composer Brian Irvine. Akin to street art, the operas appeared on the wall of Nevada Jack’s, before morphing into an animated video. Audience members experienced the orchestral soundtrack through headphones, while watching imagery on the wall, intertwined with lyrics appearing as dynamic and crafted subtitles.

Other Drogheda Arts Festival events to look forward to include Justice: Never Enough by Abigail O’Brien, a new exhibition from Highlanes Gallery will take place in the former Methodist Church on Laurence Street from Saturday 4 September to Friday, 2 October. And Thirtythree-45 in association with Droichead Arts Centre is producing a weekly podcast sound/music series called Where are they now? which is streamed on ‘thirtythree-45’s’ website, Droichead Arts Centre’s podcast platform, and internet radio over August and September. The title is inspired by the David Bowie song of the same name. The song is reflective and nostalgic, a case of a man looking back on a life that once was, when the future is uncertain.

See www.DroghedaArtsFestival.ie for further details