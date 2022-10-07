It’s All er Nuthin’ as Dundalk Musical Society get ready for new show

Dundalk Musical Society are getting ready to return to An Tain Arts Centre with Oklahoma!

Dundalk Musical Society delighted to be returning to the stage with one of the greatest musicals of all time, Oklahoma! which opens in An Táin Arts Centre on Wednesday October 2nd until Sunday October 16th nightly at 7.30pm.

As the group celebrate their 71st year, they have picked this much-loved show which was the first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

This will be Dundalk Musical Society first’s musical in An Tain Arts Centre since October 2019, when staged they their sold-out production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Set in the Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th Century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a beautiful farm girl.

The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together. As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to spend their new life together in a brand-new state.

The company have been working hard since May of this year putting plans in place for yet another spectacular show.

The show features a cast of over forty talented local adults and children.

Ray O'Hare and Ciara Quigley take on the roles of the romantic leads Curly and Laurey with Patricia Savage as the wise and watchful Aunt Eller. Tim Ahern as Andrew Cairns has a busy time keeping an eye on his enthusiastic daughter Ado Annie played by Chloe Copas who falls for the dashing cowboy Will Parker played by Max Valentine, with some competition from the peddler man Ali Hakim played by David McArdle.

Jud Fry, a dark and interesting character is portrayed by James McGinn. Other roles include Eoghan Weldon as Slim, Stephen Clarke as Ike, Aaron Mathews as Cord Elam and Caoimhe McBride as Gertie.

The show is directed by Tony Finegan with Sinead Lightley-Collins as choreographer. Musical direction is by Ronan Dennedy who will also conduct the 13 piece crchestra. Ann McCabe is the chorus mistress assisted by Karyn McCooey , who have both been working with the cast since May of this year to ensure note perfection.

Costume mistress Phyllis Woods and stage manager Niall McCooey as stage manager will weaving their magic to transport audiences to the golden age of musical theatre.

Tickets are on sale at An Tain’s box office, Crowe Street, online at www.antain.ie or by phone on (042) 9332332.