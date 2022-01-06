Island Peak trek back on for fitness fanatic Ryan Doherty

North Louth fitness fanatic Ryan Doherty has set his sights on the ‘20305 Bloody Paws to Everest’ trek this Spring in hope of raising over €20,000 for Dundalk Dog Rescue.

After famously declaring that he would scale Island Peak at Everest “on my hand and knees if I have to”, he faced huge disappointment last year when travel restrictions saw the trip postponed.

But, as he told The Argus; “The challenge is back on this April, and I’m more ready than ever to take it on!”

His quest to trek Island Peak, which stands at 20305feet, or 6189metres, in 23days began after he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018 to raise funds for a Cystic Fibrosis charity.

“The reason behind the name 20305 Bloody paws to Everest is I'm simply trying to raise the same amount of money as height of the peak I'm going to, So €1 is equal to 1 feet sponsored.”

Owner of Doherty Sports therapy, he adds that it was only after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, organized by McAteers Foodhouse Dundalk a few years ago, to help raise funds for Dundalk Dog Rescue, that he realised how much the animal rescue charity needed support.

"I’ve always been an animal lover and have rescue dogs myself, so supporting the work of DDR has been really important to me.”

The Island Peak trek will be the challenge of a lifetime for Ryan, but he adds, the motivation he needs is to raise much needed funds “and more importantly to help raise awareness for their brand new rescue centre which is currently being built and also to raise awareness on puppy farming in Ireland.”

Having set his eyes on what he admits is an “insane challenge” Ryan adds: “I’ve had a lot more time to train because the original October 2021 date was postponed. I feel ready now, and I’d go in the morning if I could!”

But although Ryan’s own preparations for the trek have never stopped, he appealed for people to get behind the campaign, and donate whatever they could.

"I’d really like to appeal to businesses to get behind this effort, it’s a mammoth challenge, but I’m ready for it, and really asking as many people as possible to support the fundraiser.”

To donate, log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/20305-bloody-paws-to-everest