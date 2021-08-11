Irish Water works in Clogherhead area

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential night-time works at Clogherhead reservoir securing the water supply for customers in Clogherhead, Termonfeckin and surrounding areas. While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or water outages from 8:00pm this evening, Wednesday 11 August, until 8:00am tomorrow morning, Thursday 12 August.

When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, Donal Heaney, Irish Water said, ‘Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.’

Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.