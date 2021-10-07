Irish Water working to fix burst watermain in Dundalk

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk and surrounding areas following a burst water main.

The company has said that has identified a burst in a watermain in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk and is working with Louth County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to properties in Muirhevnamor, Tom Bellew Avenue, Bay Estate, Coes Road, Seatown, Newry Road, Ballymascanlan surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 6 pm today. Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water, said. “We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”