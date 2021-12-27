Irish Water ‘not fit for purpose’ say Louth councillors

Irish Water are “not fit for purpose” according to Louth County Councillors who highlighted the impact of recent water outages at the December meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr. Pearse McGeough told the meeting that how the situation had been handled, after a ‘Do Not Consume’ notice was issued, led him to believe that “Irish Water is not fit for purpose.”

"To allow people to drink water that was contaminated with ammonia, without proper contact to their customer base is an absolute scandal.”

"There is a false assumption out there that everyone has access to social media and also local radio.”

He told members that “over the course of the crisis” he had been out talking to local people about the water issues.

"There were people who got extremely sick as a result of this. There were people who came home from work, didn’t know anything was wrong, made their dinner and then were extremely sick.”

He said he met one lady who said she wasn’t drinking the cold tap, but was drinking the hot tap.

He asked Louth County Council officials for an update on the matter.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said the local authority could not comment as it was “completely a matter for Irish Water.”

Director of Service Bernie Watters said there was a workshop being held by Irish Water.

Cllr. John Sheridan welcomed the commitment for replacing 1.6 kilometre cast iron pipes in Tallanstown, which emerged since the boil water notice of 2019.

In relation to the Greenmount plant he said the last EPA audit of the plant had been in July 2019. He asked when the next EPA audit would be due.

He asked what investigation would now take place on the source of the contamination in the waters of the River Dee, which he said was around 36 kilometres long.

"The lessons from the issues we had in Tallanstown are the ongoing concerns about communication.”

He queried if there was way to text residents if water issues like this arise.

Cllr.Maeve Yore also raised concerns about elderly people not being made aware of essential water notices, saying that a letter drop should be carried out.

"Elderly residents are very afraid, and they often won’t have access to the internet. Even other residents may not have internet or be on social media.”

She said she was “extremely unhappy” with the communication from Irish Water to local representatives as well.

Cllr. Maria Doyle said the communications with Irish Water were initially good, but had become “dire” over the last year. She said she had been trying to liaise with them about an issue at Rock Road East, and had been getting “cut and paste responses” from Irish Water.

She asked if Louth County Council could relay the concerns of the public, and the concerns of the public, about “our dissatisfaction with the level of service we have been receiving.”

Director of Services Bernie Watters told the meeting that she brings back all of the issues raises to meetings with her counterparts in Irish Water every month. She added that she would write to them formally.

Cllr. Michelle Hall added that there was an issue at Ashton Educate Together School, which was closed on foot of outages in that area.

"They were really vexed that they had no notification of an outage. If the water is going to be off in an area where there is a school, they should be directly contacted by Irish Water, and should not have to learn by word of mouth.”

She argued that schools should not have to close if there is a water outage, and that water supplies should be made available to them.

Cllr. Antoin Watters added that there had been similar issues in north Louth over the last few months with local people and businesses contacting him to ask how long water would be off.

"It’s just not good enough to be honest. It’s gone beyond a joke at this stage that we as elected representatives are not getting better answers. This needs to be dealt with in the new year.”

Cllr. Edel Corrigan said she was aware of a new business that was opening , and on their first few days trading they couldn’t get customers into their shop as it was blocked with works happening at their front door.

"There was no notification, no communication at all that this was going to happen. It really isn’t good enough.”

Cllr. Pearse McGeough added that the minimum requirement, after ammonia was detected in the Greenmount supply, was “surely to prepare a leaflet for the 4,000 people who are using that supply.”

"It wouldn’t have taken that long, and it would have helped to reach everyone affected, to explain to them the situation, and the very important advice about not consuming the water.”

Councillors were told to ensure that, if they are aware of any vulnerable people in their area, they are registered with Irish Water customer register.