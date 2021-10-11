Irish Water must make clear if network flushing worked – McGahon

Irish Water must provide report on whether the network flushing of Dundalk has been a success or not, according to a Dundalk Senator.

Senator John McGahon has met with Irish Water Officials over the ongoing poor quality of Dundalk’s water supply.

Speaking after the meeting with Irish Water, Senator McGahon said “I recently wrote to Irish Water seeking an urgent meeting about the poor quality of our water supply in recent months. Most of Dundalk and it’s rural hinterlands have been effected with very bad water discoloration."

He added: “Irish Water have been working alongside Louth County Council to restore normal water supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. They are progressing with the planned programme of network flushing in Dundalk town and its environs to clear any remaining manganese sediment from the distribution network following a large burst in Dundalk in June.”

“The purpose of my meeting was to seek clarity about the quality of the water following the sustained network flushing of recent weeks. We need to have confidence in our water supply, and I have asked Irish Water to provide a full report on their network flushing."

“I want the report to provide clarity and outline how successful the network flushing was in removing the manganese sediment. We want to reassure people that the water discoloration that has been happening for the past number of months will no longer occur. Irish Water have assured me that a full report on the issue will be provided and I hope that this will provide the reassurance needed,” concluded Senator McGahon.

He raised the ongoing issues ;ast week, just as Irish Water confirmed a burst in a watermain in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk

The incident impacted homes and properties across a wide area including Muirhevnamor, Tom Bellew Avenue, Bay Estate, Coes Road, Seatown, Newry Road, Ballymascanlan surrounding areas.