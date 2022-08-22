Irish Water has plans to increase capacity at Omeath’s wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water has plans to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment plant in Omeath.

An application has been made to Louth County for an amendment to previously granted planning permission, P.A reg. ref. 19/187, to allow an increase in the operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in the Omeath sewerage scheme from 1,000 population equivalent as previously granted, to 1,600 population equivalent.

The sites subject of the planning application are located at Drummallagh (wastewater treatment plant) and Knockagoran (pumping station) Omeath.

The proposed increase in operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant requires no infrastructural changes to the currently permitted development.

Rory and Niamh Hand are seeking permission for demolition of elements of the existing dwelling and outbuildings, at Chapel Road, Dromiskin, Dundalk, the construction of a new two-storey extension, the construction of a new two-storey detached garage to the east of the dwelling and rerouting of the vehicular access to the sheds and yard to the rear of the site together with all associated site development works.

Permission is being sought by Liam Lynch and Michele Connolly for a new dwelling house together with garage, vehicular site entrance and all associated site development works, at North Commons, Carlingford.

John Malone has applied for retention permission for an unauthorised development consisting of existing agricultural storage buildings, existing concrete farmyard area, existing power station shed, existing detached prefabricated offices with associated parking area and existing front boundary wall, and permission for a proposed wastewater treatment system with percolation area and all associated site works, at Templetown, Carlingford.

Dermot Hannan is seeking permission for a permanent structure greenhouse along the rear boundary wall at Protected Structure Reg. Ref. D316, 6 Faughart Terrace, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk.

Maureen Johnston is after retention permission of extensions and alterations to an existing dwelling house at ground and first floor level and permission for a new second floor level dormer style extension, and the change of use of the dwelling house to a Bed &nd Breakfast accommodation and associated site development works, at Dundalk Street, Old Church Road, Carlingford.

Permission is being sought by Ecofusion Ltd. for the erection of ten 12.67m high storage silos to the rear of the existing industrial building and all associated site development works, at Coe’s Road Industrial Estate, Coe’s Road, Dundalk.

Brendan Marmion has applied for retention permission for alterations and renovations to existing shop front, at Brendan Marmion Decorating Centre, 19 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk.