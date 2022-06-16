Irish water flushing mains network across Dundalk

Irish Water will be carrying out essential water mains flushing over the next few weeks to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Dundalk.

The works, in partnership with Louth County Council, are scheduled to take place between the middle of June and up until Wednesday July 13th in Blackrock, Haggardstown, and surrounding areas.

During the Water Network Maintenance Programme, customers in a number of areas may experience some temporary water disruptions including low water pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods during the works.

Works will be carried out in phases with Phase 1 scheduled from Thursday 16th to Friday 24th June, impacting customers on the Dublin Road (Xerox to Felda), Old Golf Links Road, Rock Road, Sandy Lane, Main Street, The Crescent, Sandymount, The Square, Birches Lane, Blackrock Road and Bothar Maol.

Phase 2 is scheduled for Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th June impacting customers on the Dublin Road (Felda to Chapel Road) and Chapel Road. Phase 3 is scheduled from Wednesday 29th June to Friday July 1st impacting customers on the Dublin Road (Chapel Road to Greengates), and Marlbog Road while Phase 4 is scheduled from Monday 4th July to Wednesday 6th July on Seafield Road.

Phase 5 will be scheduled from Thursday 7th July to Tuesday 12th July on Clermont Road, Cocklehill, Coast Road and Main Street while Phase 6 of the works are scheduled for Wednesday 13th July on the Dublin Road (Greengates to Commons Road).

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands that essential maintenance works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.”

Michael added: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

In the event of unforeseen changes to the programme of maintenance works, Irish Water and Louth County Council will notify immediately.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.